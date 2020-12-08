ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says its victory in Saturday’s bye-elections in some states shows the acceptance of the party and its government by Nigerians.

The APC won in seven of the 11 states where legislative bye-elections were conducted on Saturday, while the main opposition PDP won in Bayelsa, Enugu and Cross Rivers states.

The poll in Zamfara was inconclusive, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The states where the APC recorded victory are Lagos, Imo, Kogi, Plateau, Katsina, Bauchi and Borno.

In a statement on Monday, the party linked the elections’ outcome to President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity among Nigerians despite “the warped narrative some opposition partisans try to sell.

“From Imo, Bauchi, Lagos, Plateau and other states where Saturday’s concurrent legislative by-elections were conducted across the country, the massive electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a solid display and pointer that the APC remains the only political party with a true national appeal and acceptance by Nigerians, across geo-political zones and sundry groupings.

“As a governing party, the APC does not take the massive national support for granted. This is indeed a true demonstration that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government he leads remains massively popular with Nigerians, despite the warped narrative some opposition partisans try to sell,” the APC said.

Asides irregularities reported in the elections, PREMIUM TIMES also observed low voters’ turnout in states like Lagos, Cross River, Bayelsa, Imo, Katsina, Plateau, Kogi and Borno.

The APC, however, acknowledged the elections were laced with irregularities but accused the PDP as the chief perpetrator.

“We received with sadness and regret the casualties resulting from the unfortunate boat mishap involving some policemen on election duty in Bayelsa state as well as some election irregularities in some states where the concurrent legislative bye-elections held,” the party said, reiterating its commitment to upholding “the majority will of the electorate.”