ADVERTISEMENT

Against speculations, the sacked former national chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed the possibility of leading the party again even if the party’s NEC decides in his favour on Tuesday.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party was dissolved almost six months ago amidst the crisis rocking the party.

The decision, taken at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting attended by President Muhammadu in June, ushered an interim committee tasked to organise a convention where the party’s new executives will emerge in the next six months.

However, rather than announce a date for the party’s convention, Mala-Buni-led committee has called for another NEC meeting, which critics have predicted is planned to give an extension of tenure for the caretaker committee.

Mr Buhari is expected to participate in the virtual NEC meeting slated for Tuesday.

After months of staying off the radar, Mr Oshiomhole on Tuesday lashed at his critics who he said were linking him to the lawsuits filed by some members of the dissolved NWC against the party despite Mr Buhari’s warning.

“In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some attributions have been made to the effect that plaintiff is an “ally of Oshiomhole” or an “associate of Oshiomhole”. The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party. They contrived a crisis and abused the judicial process to undermine the constitution and integrity of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Oshiomhole said he had long accepted his dismissal as the party chair and should not be held responsible for the actions of others based on his affiliation with them.

He expressed his gratitude for the support he has enjoyed from Mr Buhari and said he was ready to continue to work with his administration.