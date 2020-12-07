ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has conducted a recruitment examination for about 190,000 candidates who applied for the Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) jobs.

The computer-based examination took place at the same time in 126 centres in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking during the exercise on Monday in Abuja, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Saleh, said JAMB was tapped to conduct the examination to ensure transparency and avoid the rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago.

“We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go. This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise.

“We are into partnership with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need,” he said.

He said almost 190,000 candidates wrote the examination across the country, out of which 113,000 are for Civil Defence jobs and 78,000 candidates for Immigration.

He said the examination was broken into three phases. “We have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers).

“The batches (for the exam) are in three sessions to four sessions based on the number of candidates per centre. We have 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1p.m.”

On the number of vacancies that are to be filled by the applicants, the Board’s secretary said 9,460 jobs are up for grabs by successful candidates.

He said the results from the JAMB recruitment exam would be released immediately after the exercise.

“The result is immediate but we are going to go into the second phase. Immediately we get the results we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups. Before 15 December, IPP and capturing will commence and they will now go for six months training for specialisation,” he said.

“In both organisations, we are recruiting 9,460. 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration,” Mr Yakmut said.

The official also said the recruitment process is free with no candidate expected to pay any money.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how recruitment into the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in 2014 was marred with blood, sorrow and tears

In 2008, no fewer than 20 people also lost their lives in various states of the federation during a similar exercise conducted for the Nigeria Prisons Service, the Customs Service and the NIS.

However, the 2020 recruitment examination has so far been smooth and has recorded no mayhem.