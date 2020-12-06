ADVERTISEMENT

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, former President Goodluck Jonathan has declined to rule out the possibility of him seeking election in 2023.

There have been speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was considering fielding Mr Jonathan in the next general election to serve a single term, having served one term as president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some APC governors recently held a private meeting with the ex-president in Abuja.

No member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was present when Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State and acting chairperson of the APC, led the governors to Mr Jonathan’s residence in Abuja.

The meeting followed the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the APC from the PDP.

The meeting led to altercations between the APC and the PDP with the latter accusing the ruling party of abandoning governance to woo Mr Jonathan.

Mr Jonathan sought re-election as president in 2015 but was defeated by Muhammadu Buhari of the APC who has since been Nigeria’s president.

Mr Jonathan was first elected in 2011 after serving the remaining two years of his late boss, Umaru Yar’Adua.

After the 2015 election, Mr Jonathan conceded defeat and did not challenge the result in court.

2023 too early

According to The Cable online newspaper, Mr Jonathan spoke to journalists briefly after attending an event organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja.

When asked if he would be joining the presidential race in 2023, he stated that “It is too early to talk about that.”

While commenting on security challenges faced by the country, the former president urged Nigerians to support the federal government to put an end to the crises.

He added that Nigeria was not the only country faced by insecurity. He also said he faced his own challenges while in office.

Mr Jonathan has, since leaving office, embarked on peace missions and election observation across Africa.

The most recent was his appointment by ECOWAS as a Special Envoy to help mediate in the crisis in Mali.