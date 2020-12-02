ADVERTISEMENT

An independent panel into human rights violations by police officers has summoned a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Yerima, over allegations of torturing a merchant.

The panel, sitting at the National Human Rights Commission Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered that the ex-governor should appear before it after his name continuously popped up during a complainant’s account.

The complainant, Musa Wapa, accused Mr Yerima of mobilising some police officers to arrest, torture and detain him after denying him the “payment of N25 million for three trailers of maize I supplied to his farm, Rufai Poultry (Nig.) Ltd.”

Mr Wapa acknowledged his debt of N23 million to the ex-governor, which was not due for payment as at June 30, 2020 when police came to beat him as he was repairing his tractor before torturing him in their custody for six days.

In his petition, the complainant said Mr Yerima, through his influence over the police, seized some of his vehicles and also tricked him into depositing his Certificate of Occupancy in Jaiz Bank under the pretext that the N25 million he is being owed will be deposited but “nothing came out of it.”

Before his cross-examination by the counsel to the police, Mr Wapa had pleaded for N100 million compensation before the Justice Suleiman Galadima-led panel for the alleged damage to his image and violation of his rights.

In defence of his client, the police, James Idachaba said the complainant was arrested after a court order, a development Mr Wapa said he was unaware of.

Having listened to arguments from both sides, Mr Galadima adjourned the case to January 12, 2021 when Mr Yerima is expected to appear before the panel.