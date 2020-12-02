ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N117.6 billion for the rehabilitation of some roads across the country.

Wednesday’s FEC meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, briefed journalists at the end of the meeting.

“The Ministry of works and Housing presented three memoranda, two relating to roads and one relating to a banking application,” he said.

“The first set of roads is for a total sum of N18,923,846,198.47 and it is with respect to roads and bridges as follows; rehabilitation of 26 km road linking Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States, N8.767 billion, Omo-Umulokpa road in Anambra and Enugu States, N1.712 billion, rehabilitation of Oye-Oranta road in Anambra, N2.504 billion, Okpoko bridge along Benue-Cross River road, N1.057 billion, bridge at km 22.7 along Bida-Zungeru road in Niger State, N1.022 billion, Nkumi bridge linking Abia and Enugu States, N1.0.72 billion and Challawa-Nunku road in Kombotso, Kano State, N2.787 billion.



“The other memorandum relating to roads is also for the total sum of N98,073,840, 842.81. The roads are Rijiya-Gusau road in Zamfara State, N7.799 billion, Jegga-Kwana-Sanagi-Gumi road in Kebbi State, N31.539 billion, Koko-Mahuta road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion, Kuka Babbangida-Ganagara road in Katsina State, N11.731 billion, Ihiala-Olu-Umudu road, N16.750 billion, Oye-Ama-Etite -Umuawulu road in Anambra, N2.155 billion and Bichi road in Kano State, N8.384 billion.”

The minister said some of the roads had been abandoned for many years.