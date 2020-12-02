ADVERTISEMENT

A tertiary institution in the United State of America, the East Carolina University (ECU), has appointed the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a visiting full professor of e-governance and international affairs.

The announcement was reportedly confirmed to journalists in Kano on Tuesday by Abba Anwar, spokesperson to Mr Ganduje.

Mr Anwar disclosed that Mr Ganduje’s appointment was contained in a letter sent to him by the school dated November 30 where he was said to have been selected for his “accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.”

He also quoted the letter as saying that “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years. Which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation.”

“You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large. We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria, Fellow National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria, and your investment in Human Capital Development”.

Following the appointment, Mr Ganduje will be providing mentorship for PhD students, junior lecturers of the institution and also advise the institution’s research centre on academic issues related to e-governance and international affairs.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership record in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in East Carolina University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond”, the statement quoted the letter as saying.

Corrupt governor?

PREMIUM TIMES in 2018 reported that Mr Ganduje was caught on video, taking kickback in dollars from a contractor in the state.

The report was published by Daily Nigerian with video authentication by PREMIUM TIMES and the BBC.

Even though the reporter, Jafaar Jafaar, who sourced the video, defended its authenticity before the Kano State house of assembly, Mr Ganduje frustrated the probe of the scandal.

He secured a court injunction to stop the probe as a sitting governor who enjoys immunity from prosecution by any anti-graft agency.

The governor was re-elected in the 2019 governorship election despite the bribery scandal.

About East Carolina University

The East Carolina University (ECU) is a public research university in Greenville, in North Carolina.

The school, founded in 1907 as a teacher training school, East Carolina has grown from 43 acres to almost 1,600 acres today.

ECU is the fourth-largest university in North Carolina with 21,589 undergraduate and 5,797 graduate students, including the 308 medicine and 52 dental students