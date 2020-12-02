ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo on his nomination by President-elect Joe Biden as the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officers of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated Mr Adeyemo in a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, AbdurRahman Balogun, on Tuesday.

According to Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, Mr Adeyemo, a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, has spent his career working with organisations that are at the intersection of public policy.

The NiDCOM chair noted that Mr Adeyemo’s nomination by Mr Biden would make him the first ever black person to be the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

She said his nomination did not come as a surprise going by the success he had attained in the various positions he held before now.

She wished Mr Adeyemo a smooth, hitch-free senate confirmation and unparalleled success in the job.

Before working in the Obama administration, Mr Adeyemo worked as Editor at the Hamilton Project where he served as Senior Adviser and Deputy Chief of staff to Jack Lew of U.S. Department of Treasury.

He currently serves as the President of the Obama Foundation.

Before then, he served in various positions in the Obama administration.

In 2015, he was appointed to concurrently serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

He was also Assistant Secretary for the International Markets and Development at the Treasury department.

(NAN)