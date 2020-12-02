ADVERTISEMENT

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist has been nominated in the investigative reporting category of the 29th Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

Mr Adebayo, a senior investigative reporter, joins 38 other journalists and media organisations shortlisted for awards in various categories.

“In all 39 nominations have been made after two rounds of screening by the panel of judges drawn from practice and the academia,” the DAME Trust Fund says on its website. “From the nominations both the Newspaper of the Year and the Editor of the Year will emerge.”

The 29th DAME Awards holds on December 12, 2020, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

“Thirteen media organisations will share honours this year at the 2020 edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence. Billed for Saturday, December 12 in Lagos, the event is the 29th since DAME birthed in 1992.

“Established to encourage media professionalism by rewarding talent and enterprise, the annual exercise has been acknowledged as living up to this promise.

“Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the awards provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice,” says the Dame Trust Fund.

Mr Adebayo’s entry for the awards exposes the regulatory failure, human rights abuses, breaches of law, and corporate corruption involved in how child labour routinely boosts the production and profits of the multinational FrieslandCampina, based on evidence collected from dozens of villages the company obtained raw milk from in Oyo State.

The report prompted a reaction from the Dutch government, which promised to hold the company to account and make the matter a top agenda in the European country’s food industry.

The company, after the report, hired a British firm, Partner Africa, to conduct a social audit of its production in Nigeria and has subsequently raised the prices it pays for raw milk to enable suppliers to hire decent labour.