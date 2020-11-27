Michael Openiyi, 71-year-old, has narrated the hardship his family has been going through since his son was allegedly killed by a police officer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2007.

The distressed father told the panel investigating rights abuse by the police in Lagos that his son, Olusegun Openiyi, was killed on August 19, 2007, on his way back from work.

He said his son was shot by a police officer identified as Jide Akintola, a sergeant attached to Sabo Police Division.

Mr Openiyi told the panel he was in the military from 1963 to 1979 and his son suffered injustice in the hands of the Nigerian police, ”despite not committing any crime”.

He told the panel he was invited by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sabo Division, Samuel Olukayode, who told him that his son had been shot.

“I asked him who killed my son and he brought out Jide Akintola from the cell that he was the one who killed him.

“I want justice to be done, the welfare of the two children he left behind is very paramount to me. I want justice to be done.

“If he were to be alive, things will not be like this, both for his wife, children and aged parents he has. That is why I miss him so much,” the aged man told the panel.

Testifying before the panel, the wife of the deceased, Tolulope Openiyi, said on August 19, 2007, her husband went to UNILAG for official duty.

He worked with Celtel Nigeria Limited now known as Airtel Nigeria, she said.

“He went alone with his official car, on his way back, he was stopped by the police. I don’t know whether there was an argument. The police shot his vehicle tyre, forced the vehicle door open and shot him at the left side of his chest,” she said.

Mrs Openiyi said the victim was taken to a military hospital, Yaba, where he died.

“They took him to LASUTH on August 22, where the doctor carried out an autopsy and said he died of gunshot,” she said.

Mrs Openiyi said she had a two-week-old baby at the time her husband was killed and the two children are now 15 and 13 years old respectively.

“My father-in-law wrote a petition to the IGP and commissioner of police. The police did not do anything, no response from them. Since 2007, they tried to sweep the case under the carpet,” she said.

Mrs Openiyi added that the police officer who allegedly shot her husband was arrested, detained for some time but later released, ”but he was never charged to court.”

Defence

Cyril Ejiofor, the counsel representing the police, asked if there was any evidence it was the police officer who shot the deceased.

He also pointed out that there was no legal action against the police by the family.

Mr Ejiafor said ”there is a military point in UNILAG and there is no evidence to show that the deceased was shot by a police officer asides from words of mouth gathered by the family”.

“The police did not visit because it was not the police that shot him,” he said.

Dorris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, adjourned the case till December 8 for further hearing.