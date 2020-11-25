ADVERTISEMENT

Diego Maradona, the Argentine football legend, is dead.

He was 60 and died of cardiac arrest, Argentine media reported.

Maradona is most famous for leading the Argentine national football team to World Cup glory in Mexico in 1986.

Tributes have been pouring in for Maradona, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

“Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego Gary Lineke who played for England against Maradona at the 1986 World Cup wrote on Twitter.



