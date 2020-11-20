ADVERTISEMENT

The State Security Service (SSS) has detained its officer who shot dead a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, in Abuja.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunnaya, the service said it has also withdrawn the officer, who is a security detail to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila from the beat.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the SSS operative shot a newspaper vendor close to the National Assembly.

The victim was rushed to the national hospital by his colleagues but died upon arriving the hospital.

Mr Gbajabiamila had in a statement vowed not to let the matter slide. He also promised to cater for the family of the deceased.

He also identified the personnel as Abdullahi Hassan.

In a statement, the SSS said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this,” Mr Afunnaya said in the statement.