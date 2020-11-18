ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it “as a bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives.”

Mr Buhari reacted with elation to the development, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion,” the aide quoted Mr Buhari.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country,” Mr Buhari added.

He noted that “with men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.”

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions” President Buhari added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Umahi said he left the opposition party because it had not been fair to his region in the allotment of political offices, especially the presidency.

The party had dismissed his claim noting that the region, including Mr Umahi, had occupied many top positions since 1999.