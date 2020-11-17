The suspended acting chairman of the anti-corruption agency, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has failed to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The CCB had summoned Mr Magu to appear before a panel on November 17, at its headquarters in Abuja, on an alleged breach of conduct in public office.

The anti-graft agency’s invite was contained via a letter dated November 2 signed by the CCB director for intelligence, investigation and monitoring.

The commission asked the embattled EFCC boss to come along with acknowledgement slips of all asset declaration forms since joining the public service.

Mr Magu was also asked to present copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, a record of service and payslips of landed documents.

The CCB said the invitation complies with section 137,138 (a),(b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

Wahab Shittu, counsel to Mr Magu, had told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday he could not comment if the former anti-graft boss was going to honour the CCB invitation. He said he had not been briefed by his client.

Meanwhile, when PREMIUM TIMES visited the bureau’s office on Tuesday morning to cover Mr Magu’s appearance, the embattled EFCC boss did not show up.

Multiple sources at the CCB who asked not to be named because they are not allowed to speak with journalists told this newspaper that the CCB did not receive any notice from Mr Magu for his absence.

“We did not receive any letter from him (Magu), because we have all been waiting for him all morning,” an official at the bureau told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Another official said, “we did not receive any letter stating his (Magu) notice.”

The spokesperson of the CCB, Adetola Olusegun, could not be reached for an official reaction on his telephone number.

Also, efforts to reach Mr Magu, on his reaction to the summon, were not successful.

His lawyer, Mr Shittu, said he is yet to get “a notice from his client to comment”.

He said, “When I get a notice to make comments, I will let you know thank you.”

Embattled

Mr Magu’s investigation before the CCB comes at a time he his being probed for alleged graft and insubordination by a presidential panel.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday exclusively reported that the presidential panel probing Mr Magu would submit its findings to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, had also confirmed the development to this newspaper.

Mr Magu was investigated over allegations of graft and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He has denied the allegations and described them as baseless.