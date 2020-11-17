ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana’s anti-graft chief, Martin Amidu, on Monday announced his resignation with immediate effect, citing the lack of cooperation from the government and state agencies, frustrations and interference in his work from the presidency.

“This is to inform the public that I resigned from my position as the Special Prosecutor of the Office of the Special Prosecutor with immediate effect upon the submission of my letter of resignation …,” Mr Amidu said in a press statement.

His resignation is the culmination of a series of events since his appointment in 2018 when he persistently complained about lack of office accommodation, staff, independent investigators, and money to run the office.

The events came to a head following his damning report when he undertook an assessment of the government’s controversial gold royalties deal, called Agyapa Royalties Limited that was heavily condemned by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and more than a dozen civil society organisations.

“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable,” Mr Amidu said.

Mr Amidu said the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings last Thursday “removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately”.

Many people think the resignation of the Special Prosecutor is an indictment on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against corruption.

(PANA/NAN)