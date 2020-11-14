The former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, will on Tuesday appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The anti-graft agency had invited Mr Magu through a letter dated November 2, to appear before the bureau’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Commission is investigating Mr Magu on an alleged breach of conduct in public office.

Efforts to reach Mr Magu, on his reaction to the summon, were not successful.

His lawyer, Wahab Shittu, when contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday morning, declined to comment. He said he had not been briefed by his client.

He said, “I am yet to get directives from my client to speak, I do not jump the gun.”

According to the letter signed by the CCB director for intelligence, investigation and monitoring, the CCB asked Mr Magu to come along with acknowledgement slips of all asset declaration forms since joining the public service.

Mr Magu was also asked to present copies of his appointment letter, acceptance, a record of service and payslips of land landed documents, both developed and underdeveloped.

The CCB said the invitation complies with section 137,138 (a),(b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.

The letter read in part, “The bureau is investigating a case of an alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers against Mr Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“You are expected to come along with certified true copies of the following documents: Acknowledgment slips of all your asset declarations to (the) Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined the public service.

“Copies of your appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and payslips from January to May 2020. All documents of your landed property, both developed and undeveloped.”

Mr Magu is currently being investigated by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal, over allegations of graft and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

President Buhari had approved the establishment of the Salami panel, tagged the Judicial Commission of Enquiry under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act (Cap T21, LFN, 2004), for the investigation of the activities of the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020.

Mr Magu was detained for 10 days upon his arraignment before the panel. After his arrest, allegations that he diverted billions of naira of recovered funds as well as the interests accruing from the funds circulated in the media.

He has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations and described them as baseless.