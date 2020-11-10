ADVERTISEMENT

Some prominent Nigerians and activists, who took part in or showed support for the #EndSARS protests against police brutality across the country, have been sued at a Chief Magistrate court in Abuja for promoting the protest.

The complainant, Kenechukwu Okeke, claimed that the riot that followed the protest led to the destruction of his property and he, therefore, wants the promoters of the protest to be brought to justice.

He filed the case on Monday pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Those charged to court include Aisha Yesufu, Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy), David Adeleke (Davido), Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni) Maryam Akpaokagi (Taoma), Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia (Tuface), Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade.

Others joined in the suit are the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, Kanu Nwankwo, Joe Abah, Kiki Mordi, Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Mr Okeke also sued some social media influencers and activists including Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro, Deji Adeyanju and many others.

He sued a total of 50 people.

Mr Okeke also supported his suit with an affidavit where he said all the people sued used a popular social media platform called Twitter to conspire amongst themselves to “commit misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of #EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace.”

“Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons”, he wrote in his affidavit.

Some of the affected individuals have, however, taken to Twitter to condemn Mr Okeke’s action.

Before now, the presidency had threatened to punish those carried out violent actions in the name of the peaceful protest.

The federal government has also been going after some of the protesters by carrying out random arrests and freezing bank accounts.