ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named Ahmed Mu’azu, a retired air vice marshal, as its acting chairperson.

The outgoing INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu has been reappointed for a second term in office by President Muhammadu Buhari, but his reappointment is yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Mr Mu’azu, an electoral commissioner representing the North-East Zone, was appointed following the expiration of the five year-term Mr Yakubu.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to any one of them,” Mr Yakubu said.

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.”

Mr Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015. He succeeded Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general election.

Read Full Remarks by Mr Yakubu

BRIEF REMARKS BY THE HONOURABLE CHAIRMAN, INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION (INEC), PROFESSOR MAHMOOD YAKUBU, AT THE HANDOVER CEREMONY, AT THE CONFERENCE ROOM, INEC HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA, MONDAY 9TH NOVEMBER 2020

1. You may recall that the current Commission was inaugurated in three batches. The Chairman and five Commissioners were sworn-in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on 7th December 2016 and one more Commissioner on 21st July 2018. The Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term. This means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.

2. As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines. In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.

READ ALSO:

3. Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.

4. I wish to express my appreciation for the support of the Commission members, the Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide. I look forward to working with you again.

5. I thank you all and God bless.