The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has mandated police action to ensure public peace is not threatened, after a petition claimed photos posted on social media by the Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, had led to blasphemous comments against the Prophet Mohammed.

In a letter to the Kaduna State police commissioner, Mohammed Adamu, the IG directed that the police in the state treat the case “proactively” to ensure “the development does not result to any act that could threaten public peace and security.”

The memo was signed by Idowu Ohowunwa, a commissioner of police and principal staff officer to the IG. It referenced a petition sent to the police IG by a man identified as Lawal Gusau.

“Attached is a copy of letter dated 3rd November, 2020, received from Mal Lawal Moh’d Gusau on the above underlined subject,” it said.

“I am to convey the directive of the inspector general of police that you treat proactively with a view to ensuring the development does not result to any act that could threaten public peace and security.”

Mr Gusau had written a letter of complaint to the IG on the controversial picture of the actress, which generated reactions on social media. He said a blasphemous comment was made against the prophet in reactions that followed the images.

He said if action was not taken, this could degenerate into trouble in the northern part of the country.

“Sir, I am writing to inform you that Rahama Sadau a Kannywood actress through her controversial picture has angered many people and if not quickly looked into could degenerate into a serious crisis,” he said.

Mr Gusau cited an incident in Kano where a mob went after a singer accused of blasphemy.

On Saturday, a publication, Film Magazine, reported that the actress was disallowed from leaving the country. The report said Sadau was on her way to Dubai with her family but was asked to honour an invitation from the Kaduna police commissioner.

An associate of the actress confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

A spokesperson for the Kaduna police, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls and messages seeking comments.

Picture and apology

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on Monday how Sadau’s pictures resulted in a controversy on social media, which forced the actress to withdraw them and apologise.

Some of Sadau’s fans felt the pictures were offensive to the conservative Northern Nigerian and to Islam, her faith. Others disagreed and rose in her defense.

In the picture, the actress wore a stylishly blended dress with an open back trimmed to fit her backside.

“It’s sad and unfortunate waking up to a series of unexpected messages, tags & trends over the harmless pictures I posted. As a human, I laughed at some, frowned against many & disapproved most. To the most unfortunate event, some of these comments took a different dimension.

“I’m with all sense of sincerity, dissociating myself from such derogatory & hurtful words. To everyone who knows me or follows me, should know I’m not the type that reacts to anything or embrace advice from social media moral police. But my Prophet & religion is where I draw the line.

“It’s in human nature to judge others and act as a saint, I appreciate those who felt offended & decided to call me out through DM’s, Text messages & phone calls. That’s true love & I’m never taking that for granted. EVER!” she said.