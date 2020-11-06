ADVERTISEMENT

China has temporarily suspended entry of Nigerians into the country over Covid-19 concerns.

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria on Thursday said it would no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country, citing Covid-19 concerns.

In a statement, it said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.”

It added that people that hold diplomatic, service, courtesy or C (for staff working on planes, trains and ships) visas are exempt from the new restrictions, and that those needing to visit for emergency needs are still able to apply for visas at embassies.

Those with visas issued after 3 November will also not be affected.

The embassy said the restriction will be “assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

The new restriction comes after it placed a similar entry ban on nationals of high-risk countries such as the United Kingdom, India, the Philippines and so on.

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus cases for three months despite the easing of lockdown restrictions to shore up economic activities by the Nigerian government.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in at least three months and the death toll has been on a decline.

As of Friday morning, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases stood at 63,328; death, 1,155 and recoveries, 59,675, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

China, where the virus first broke out, claimed that it now has the pandemic under control in the country, but feared another wave of outbreak may jeopardise its recovering economy if inflows into the country were not checked.