ADVERTISEMENT

Governors from the northern states, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and some first-class emirs are currently in a meeting over the deteriorating security in the region.

The meeting, holding at the council chamber at Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, also has in attendance the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Other top government officials at the meeting include the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Traditional leaders at the meeting include the emirs of Gwandu in Kebbi, Zazzau in Kaduna, Hadejia in Jigawa, Bauchi and Etsu Nupe from Niger State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the meeting aims to discuss security matters in the north including the destruction of lives and property following the #EndSARS protests.

READ ALSO:

The host governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said the discussions will reflect on the specific impact of recent events on the region and ”what we can do to mitigate the damage and press forward in securing our communities and advancing social and economic development,” he wrote on Tweeter.

With reference to the ongoing meeting, The Hadejia emirate in Jigawa, on its official Twitter handle, said insecurity is affecting the economic and social development of the region.

“Many of the northern states are confronting a variety of security challenges. Criminal activities by bandits threaten both rural and urban communities. Bandits have openly tried to crush the rural economy by attacking farmers in their fields, and in their homes.”