The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has called for the withdrawal of sanctions placed on African Independent Television (AIT), Channels Television and Arise Television by the Nigerian government.

The sanction was the fallout of their reportage on the protests against police brutality and killings of peaceful protesters at Lekki in Lagos State by the military.

The Chairperson of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Sa’a Ibrahim, in a letter reference number BON/G/37/Vol.V11/57 dated October 27, 2020, said the organisation was saddened at the sanction of the three media outlets.

“The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) is again saddened at the recent sanction on Africa Independent Television(AIT),Channels TV and Arise TV that was announced on Monday, October 26, 2020 during a press conference in Abuja on “unprofessional ENDSARS Broadcast”,” the group said.

“As citizens, public and private entities in a Democratic system of Government like Nigeria, it is believed that applications of your laws should have procedures before sanction’, the letter emphasised.

“BON request that you issue a formal query to each of the Stations involved and give stipulated period to defend themselves before taking action.Therefore, we demand the sanctions on AIT, Channels TV and Arise TV be withdrawn immediately pending their responses,” it said.

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria appealed to the National Broadcasting Commission to be more flexible in its application of sanctions, more so in this crisis period.

”We strongly believe in Democracy where citizens and entities are given fair hearing and Justice, Peace and Unity are preached and practiced,” the one page letter stressed.

