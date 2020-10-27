ADVERTISEMENT

A man was shot Tuesday at the NYSC camp in Kubwa, Abuja, where hoodlums looted the facility.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter on the scene witnessed military officials clearing the streets outside the NYSC camp, in Kubwa, while a Nigerian Air Force helicopter circled above. He also saw a wounded man being evacuated from the area.

The soldiers have been going after hoodlums who had been looting the camp.

The reporter heard a gunshot and then a couple of minutes later, saw a group of visibly shaken young men who had presumably been looting the camp, evacuating their wounded colleague.

This reporter saw that the youth was alive but dazed and covered in blood from the waist down.

A doctor who stabilised the youth after the incident showed PREMIUM TIMES a photo showing the suspected looter had been shot in the groin.

It was not yet clear who fired the shot that injured the suspected looter, although witnesses blamed the soldiers for it.

Meanwhile, defiant youth have started lighting bonfires on the main axis road crossing Kubwa – NYSC Road.

The military are also patrolling Kubwa, while firing sporadically.