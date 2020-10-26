ADVERTISEMENT

A journalist with Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has made the three-persons shortlist for the Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award.

The reporter, Kabir Adejumo, who covers the South-west for PREMIUM TIMES was shortlisted for the award with three of his stories that “exposed the unscrupulous border guards receiving bribes to help people cross between Nigeria and Benin Republic, despite border closures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.”

The reports also “examined how Nigerian police – capitalising on regulatory failures – support illegal gold mining in south-west Nigeria, and how families of Nigerian soldiers killed in battles with militant group, Boko Haram, are neglected by the government,” the organisers said.

Others finalists are Martín Leandro Camacho, a Peruvian journalist and Anna Myroniuk, a Ukrainian journalist.

The Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award, now in its eighth year, is sponsored by the UK’s Foreign Press Association (FPA) and this year attracted almost 200 entries spanning four continents.

It is strictly for journalists aged 30 or under from countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of less than $20,000.

Three Nigerian journalists, Taiwo Adebayo, Ibrahim Adeyemi and Mr Adejumo were announced among the 12 shortlisted earlier and were given a commendation certificate.

Speaking on the final list released on Monday, the organisers in a press statement on their website said “Mr Adejumo’s sheer grit and determination when reporting on very tough subjects and at great personal risk,” was praised by the judges.

“He embodies what good journalism should stand for at a time when freedom of speech and expression are so much under threat around the world.”

The winner of the awards will be announced on November 23.

Mr Kabir is a multiple award-winning journalist.

He is a recipient the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, Youth Digest Awards, Alfred Opubor’s Awards, amongst others.

In 2018, he was announced the first Nigerian student journalist to be nominated for Africa Checks Awards.