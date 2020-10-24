ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police operational resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property across the country.

The IGP said this according to a statement by the Force Public relations Officer, Frank Mba.

According to Mr Mba, the directive by the IGP is to reclaim the public space from hoodlums who have operated almost freely in many states.

Vandals have attacked public and private property, especially those belonging to politicians, since Tuesday when soldiers shot at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

In many states, warehouses holding food aid meant for residents during the COVID-19 lockdown have been broken into and looted.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

The IGP, according to Mr Mba, ordered to all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), Heads of Police Operational Units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit to restore normalcy.

He said in addition, CPs/Heads of Police Formations in the various states have also been charged to mobilise their men and work in sync with the Command CPs in the areas where they are domiciled, to dominate the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected areas.

“The IGP, while noting that enough is enough to all acts of lawlessness, disruption of public peace and order and wanton violence which have resulted to indiscriminate looting of shops, malls and ware houses, damage to property and loss of lives in some parts of the country, further directs the Police strategic managers to personally lead and coordinate the operation and use all legitimate means, to halt further slide into lawlessness and brigandage,” the statement said.

“The IGP enjoins law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from the criminal elements.”

“He further calls for the understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities,” the force PRO said.

The IGP however warned trouble-makers “not to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order.”