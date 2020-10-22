Lagos residents on Thursday attacked a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were stored at Mazamaza community of Lagos.

The community is located in Oriade Local Council Development Area of the state.

Video clips circulating across social media showed that the residents, led by some hoodlums, gained entrance into the warehouse and looted COVID-19 food aid.

A resident told this newspaper that a bonfire was set at a junction not far from the warehouse, after which palliatives were carted away.

The looted items were branded as COVID-19 palliatives.

The development comes against the breakdown of law and order following Tuesday night shootings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki.

Numerous organisations and public institutions were set ablaze across the state on Wednesday.

Govt Reacts

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has condemned the vandalization of the warehouse at Mazamaza.

In a statement by Abisola Olusanya Acting Commissioner for Agriculture In the state, the government said the warehouse houses the food palliative packages donated to the State government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) group.

“The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on September 22nd 2020 formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent,” the statement said.

“The Government notes that the warehouse in question is not State owned and its usage was made available to the CaCOVID group. The State Government had been allowed to commence rebagging of food items allotted to it from the quantities meant for South West States.

“The rebagging was being done to account for each beneficiary receipt, as was required and monitored by the CACOVID team.”

The government said the distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to protests, before the invasion of the warehouse Thursday.

“For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as Transport Unions, Ethnic Groups, Religious Associations, Artisans and Tradesmen Association, Marketmen and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, Orphanages and Old Peoples’ Homes among others were being used as distribution channels to their members.

“The State Government however regrets the invasion of the warehouse and appreciate the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.”