The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will today at 7 p.m. address the nation over the #EndSARS protest in the country.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the broadcast followed detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast,’’ the presidential aide stated.(NAN)

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, had earlier said Mr Buhari will make a critical announcement in response to the protests and violence.

He said this after the national security council meeting.

Mr Monguno said the president had directed security services to operate within thc limits of the law.