A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, was on Wednesday cleared of money laundering charges by the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Shekarau, alongside Aminu Wali and Mansur Ahmed, were accused of conniving to collect N950 million as part of the $115 million allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deizani Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The EFCC specifically arraigned the former governor for distributing the money without going through a financial institution “in clear violation of provisions of the money laundering prohibition Act.”

But the appeal court, presided by Amina Audi, said the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case of alleged money laundering against the ex-governor.

She, thereby, discharged and acquitted him.

The appeal court judge upheld his counsel’s no-case submission before a Federal High Court in Kano presided by Lewis Allagoa.

The Federal High Court had ruled the EFCC had established a prima facie case of alleged money laundering against the former governor.

The EFCC spokesperson of the Kano zonal office, Idris Nadabo, said he will comment on judgement when he obtains official approval.