As the #EndSARS protests continue across the country, some hoodlums have set the office of The Nation Newspaper on fire.

Three staff members of the paper confirmed the development to our correspondent.

PREMIUM TIMES also obtained some video clips of the incident.

The print news platform is linked to the former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu.

A reporter with the newspaper who spoke with our correspondent said “our office is on fire now but LASEMA and police have been called for rescue.”

“Reporters and other staff have run for their lives. Some are also trapped,” the reporter said asking not to be named.

The office is located at Fatai Atere way, Mushin, Lagos

Earlier, Television Continental (TVC) was also set on fire by hoodlums. TVC is, like The Nation, believed to be owned by Mr Tinubu.

Details soon…