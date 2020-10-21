The management and staff of Television Continental and Max FM, are currently busy counting their losses following Wednesday’s attack on the broadcasting stations by irate youth.

The stations which share the same compound, are located on Ikosi Road, in Lagos.

Apart from the studios of the two stations that were burnt, several vehicles including many cars belonging to the workers were also razed by the arsonists.

However, no life among the workers was lost to the attack.

Staff of the stations who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, said the attackers had gained entrance to the station through the back gate linking Aladelola street in Ketu.

This newspaper had earlier reported the attack on the station with some workers who were on night and early morning duties stranded for hours.

A reporter with the television station, who asked not to be named, had confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES. The source said parts of the stations were already up in flames while journalists and other workers on night and early morning duties were trapped inside.

“Yes, I can confirm it. Cars within the compound are already on fire and parts of the station are in flames. Our popular morning programme ‘Your View’, that was ongoing before the attack is already off air. Please pray for our colleagues who are trapped and taking cover in the compound,” the source said on Wednesday morning.

There is, however, no official statement from the company.

The broadcast stations are linked to a former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, who is also a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Tinubu has in recent times been under severe attack from many young Nigerians who accuse him of supporting the poor governance at the federal level.

A senior journalist with the television station, Niran Atiba, shared many pictures showing the ruins at the station on the group WhatsApp page of Lagos journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

He responded to our reporter’s enquiry on the safety of the trapped workers, saying “Thanks guys, we are fine.”

Meanwhile, another worker who asked not to be named, told our reporter on the phone that a 17-year-old was among the suspects arrested at the scene of the incident by security agents.

Soldiers have since been drafted to the stations and are currently on guard.

Meanwhile, The Nation Newspaper, a print media outfit also linked to Mr. Tinubu, was also set ablaze on Wednesday afternoon.

The media house, which is located along Matori Road in Mushin, was set on fire while workers were still at work.

But a senior reporter at the newspaper told PREMIUM TIMES that all the workers escaped the inferno unhurt.

The offices of the vehicle inspection officers and the Federal Road Safety Corps at Ojodu, Berger area of the city, were also set ablaze.

A resident, who lives on Tijani Bello Street, Ojodu, narrated the development to our reporter on the phone, said as soon the arsonists were done with the FRSC and VIO compound, they “charged at the Ojodu police station.”

The source said; “The policemen were battle ready and fired shots continuously at the protesters. In fact, at a stage we could not stand straight in the house. Everyone in our area had to lie flat to avoid stray bullets.”