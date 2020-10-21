A former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has lambasted the Nigerian government for the attack on protesters demanding an end to police brutality and general reforms in the country.

Ighalo who was on the bench as Manchester United laboured to a 2-1 win over PSG in the champions league said he could no longer keep quiet about the happenings in Nigeria.

In an emotion-laden voice, Ighalo accused the Nigeria government of killing its people and called on the international to show concern about happenings in Nigeria.

He said: “I am sad and heartbroken I don’t know where to start from, I am not the kind of guy that talks about politics but I can’t keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria.

“I will say Nigeria government are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens because they are protesting for their rights is uncalled for. Today 20-10-20 you people will be remembered as the first government that sends military to the city to start killing their citizens. I am ashamed of this government, we are tired of you guys and can’t take this no more.”

“I am calling the UK government and those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help the poor citizens… we are calling on the UN to see to the matter.”

Ighalo enjoined all Nigerians to remain calm and stay safe.

“I want to call on my brothers and sisters to remain safe be indoors please don’t come out because this government are killers and would keep killing if the world did not talk about this.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that security forces opened fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people as confirmed by multiple witnesses at the scene

Thousands of protesters demanding sweeping police reforms gathered at the Lekki venue Tuesday evening, defying a curfew announced earlier by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

As night fell, state operatives raided the location, shooting live rounds indiscriminately, witnesses said. Some said the attackers were soldiers.

Several witnesses at the Lekki toll gate where the #EndSARS demonstrators have been protesting for nearly two weeks have shared videos and photos from the scene.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020