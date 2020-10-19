ADVERTISEMENT

Many businesses closed on Monday as the #EndSARS protest, which has expanded to a protest against bad governance, took a new dimension on Monday with protesters taking over most parts of the state.

Major roads, including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Oshodi expressway, Gbagada, Surulere, and Lekki toll gate were blocked as protesters continued to increase in number.

As the protests have continued, many residents, workers and business owners have joined the demonstrations.

The Lagos State Secretariat was on Monday shut by protesters who disallowed movements in or out of the building.

Many businesses, offices and companies along Ikeja and Ogba were shut.

Students were also turned back home as the protests continue to grow bigger.

When contacted about the situation in the state, Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor said the governor was in an emergency meeting.

“The governor and other appropriate authorities are currently in another emergency meeting, and whatever decision taken will be communicated to the public,” he said.

The #EndSARS protest has continued in different states of Nigeria despite some concessions by the government.