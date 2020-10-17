ADVERTISEMENT

More Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja, on Saturday, to continue to demand an end to the menace of police brutality and harassment of the youth.

The protesters in Abuja marched from Unity Fountain through Maitama up to the British Council.

They soon moved on to Banex in Wuse 2 and blocked the Wuse market to vent their frustration and call for good governance.

PREMIUM TIMES‘ reporter at the scene reports that the protesters were holding Nigerian flags along with different banners, with inscriptions calling for total disbandment of the SARS and the new unit, SWAT.

The FCT administration on Wednesday announced a ban on protests in the capital city, citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the demonstrators disobeyed the order and continued with their protests on Thursday and Friday. Three ambulances and health workers were seen in their midst on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how protesters took their campaign to the FCT Airport Road, which serves as a major entrance and exit to the capital city on Friday afternoon.

“There’s no end in sight,” a young lady, Mimmie Annie told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We’ll continue to march until the right thing is done. We’re no longer asking for #EndSARS, what we need now is good governance,” she said.