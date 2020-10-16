#EndSARS protesters in Anambra are heading to Awkuzu town, which hosts the notorious state head office of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters gathered in Awka, capital of the state, from where they took off to the nearby town of Awkuzu, some 21 kilometers from the state capital.

They are led by top music stars Flavour, Phyno, KCee, and Zoro, who led the Enugu version of the protest march two days ago.

The music superstars have a bond and affinity with Anambra State.

Phyno, Flavour and Kcee are from Anambra State. Phyno and Flavour grew up in Enugu where they were born, while KCee was born in Lagos.

Rapper Zoro, who hails from Enugu State, grew up in Onitsha.

They are highly revered in the state, where they have a large following, and their presence in today’s protest, the fourth in the state, has led to an upsurge in the turnout.

Addressing the crowd, Flavour said the protesters must get to Awkuzu today and shut down the office completely.

He also said the ending SARS is just one of the negative issues the youths are fighting, adding that what they want is a total renewal of the Nigerian system.

“Look at our youth everywhere but no jobs for them. The new slogan now is Renew Nigeria,” he declared to loud applause from the youths.

Though, the police in the state have disbanded the SARS unit in the state in line with the decision of the Inspector General of Police, the protesters say the office should be completely shut down, as it was a despicable place which has blood of lots of innocent victims on its grounds.

The mammoth crowd, which started the march at Alex Ekwueme square is making its way through the Enugu-Onitsha highway at a snail speed.

It has already passed the popular Aroma junction and Unizik temporary site junction.

The journey to Awkuzu by vehicle is at least 40 minutes and by the snail speed of the protesters, they are not expected to arrive their intended destination in any time less than four hours.

The Awkuzu SARS is notorious as one of the most inhumane and unethical of the unit in the country.

It was once headed by one James Nwafor, who retired from the police force a few years back as a chief supritendent of police.

ADVERTISEMENT

#EndSARS: Anambra protesters #EndSARS: Anambra protesters #EndSARS: Anambra protesters

Though allegations of judicial killings and other inhumane conduct of the state’s branch of SARS abound, the state government and police authorities in the state and country have over the years turned a blind eye to the unit.

After Mr Nwafor’s retirement, Governor Willie Obiano appointed him his special assistant on security.

The decision, which was condemned by many, was believed to have been taken in a bid to protect the ex-SARS officer from arrest and probe, even as human rights abuses by him increased after his retirement.

Yesterday, Governor Obiano announced the sack of Mr Nwafor as his security aide, while addressing the protesting youth who had laid seige to the state government house and the highway for two days.

He also set up a panel of enquiry to prove him, with the promise that he will be prosecuted if found culpable of the allegations against him.