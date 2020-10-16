ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter suffered a worldwide outage on Thursday night and when it was sorted, Nigerians were surprised to see that the social media app had created a special emoji for the ongoing End Sars protests.

The emoji is a tight fist representing the #EndSARS movement and in the Nigerian National colours (green, white and green)

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey , revealed the special #EndSARS Emoji on his official handle shortly after the glitch was sorted.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after the Twitter boss endorsed the movement against police brutality and other unlawful crimes in Nigeria.

Mr Dorsey tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and called for Bitcoin donations towards the movement on Wednesday .

Nigerians have thronged his comment section to thank him for his unwavering support for the #EndSARS movement.

In a related development, Twitter has also verified the handles of some Nigerians who have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement.

Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Naira Marley, Mr P, Mr Macaroni, Burna Boy and many others have joined the ongoing protests.

During an Instagram live session on Thursday, Tiwa Savage called on Beyoncé to lend her voice to the struggle while Toke Makinwa, on the other hand asked Kim Kardashian to join the movement.

There have been protests in Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Anambra, Abia, Ibadan, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and other states across Nigeria.

Despite the disbandment of SARS on Sunday and the announcement of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) as its replacement, the protests have continued.