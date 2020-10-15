ADVERTISEMENT

#EndSARS protesters in Ebonyi on Thursday blocked the Old Government House in Abakaliki for several hours.

The Old Government House is located in the heart of the city and is the official residence and office of the state’s deputy governor.

It also houses offices of some top government officials, including the secretary to the state government and many other commissioners.

The protesters had initailly gathered in front of the Abakaliki township stadium from where they preceded to the Government House.

They were bouyed by the appearance of popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, at the protest.

At the Government House, the protesters blocked the road for over two hours.

This caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever busy road Ogoja road.

The police headquarters and the state’s judiciary headquarters in the state is opposite the Government House.

When they arrived the gate of the Government House, they demanded to see the governor or the deputy governor.

They were however told that the governor, David Umahi, was in Abuja while the deputy, Kelechi Igwe, was also out of town.

This angered the protesters who proceeded to block the road for more than two hours.

Addressing the protesters, Ms Okorie said the youth of the country are tired of police brutality.

The youth later left the Government House and moved towards the Enugu Abakaliki expressway to block the road at the Spera-in-deo junction.

It was later gathered that the state governor, who just got into the town, is also heading to the junction to address the protesters.

Police and other security agencies are also monitoring the protesters in what has been a peaceful protest so far.