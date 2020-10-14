Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked and robbed protesters on a peaceful protest at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The hoodlums launched the attack around 3 p.m. leaving several of the protesters running scampering for safety.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who was present during the attack, saw two of the attackers arrive with brand new machetes and axes to rob protesters of their phones.

One of the phones was later recovered, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The incident, however, turned violent after the hoodlums, who were now in their numbers, began brandishing their machetes and were ready to attack.

Some of the protesters sustained minor injuries and their phones stolen during the attack.

The crowd of protesters, however, regrouped and chased after the hoodlums, apprehended three and handed them over to the police division at the Alausa Secretariat.

Some of the protesters accused the government of sponsoring the hoodlums.

A similar attack had happened at the Abuja protest where several cars were destroyed, and phones damaged and stolen.

Some of the attackers were injured and also arrested.

Taiwo Hassan Soweto, one of the protesters who apprehended the hoodlums in Lagos, maintained that they were sponsored.

“We want to accuse the Buhari government of wanting to commit ethnic division and violence in order to crush this movement.”

Mr Soweto added that new axes, cutlass and amulets were recovered from the hoodlums and have all been handed over to the police.

The arrested suspects are; Damilola Balogun, Sulaiman Adekunle and Niyi Faloba.

The #EndSARS protest, a movement against police brutality, killings, extortion and harassment has grown larger in different parts of Nigeria.

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the formation of a replacement unit Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), protesters have continued to make their demands known to the Nigerian government.

