Protesters on Tuesday blocked major roads in Ibadan, Oyo State, as demonstrations continued against the atrocities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad despite the federal government announcing on Sunday the scrapping of the police unit.

Some of the roads blocked by the protesters are the Iwo Road interchange, the University of Ibadan-Secretariat Road and the Iwo Road-Agodi Gate Road.

The Iwo Road interchange links Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with other parts of the country.

The protesters at the Iwo Road interchange said banning SARS is not enough and demanded a total overhaul of the Nigerian police.

The protest at University of Ibadan- Secretariat Road was led by Olusegun Akeju, the President of the Students Union of the University of Ibadan.

One of the protester, Shewa Adekoya, told Premium Times on Tuesday that the protesters were demanding a systemic change in police operations.

“We are here to let the government know our displeasure about how our fellow youths and people in general are being killed,” Miss Adekoya said.

“It is nor just about banning SARS, it is about a systemic reform,” she added.

“We want total reform, not just banning SARS. Even after SARS had been banned, we still witnessed situations where people were killed in Surulere in Lagos State and in Ogbomoso town.

“So, it shows that putting an end to SARS is not the end of the thing.”