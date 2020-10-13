The cities of Enugu, Owerri and Aba were shut down on Tuesday as #EndSARS protesters took to the streets of the three South-East states of Enugu, Imo and Abịa.

Popular musicians and celebrities from the region led the protests in the cities.

Rappers, Phyno and Zoro, highlife crooner Flavour, and Five Star record label chief, KC, led the Enugu version of the protests.

Celebrity night club operator, Cubana Chief Priest, led the Owerri walk while Rapper Ruffcoin reportedly led the Aba rally.

In Enugu, the protesters marched from Ọkpara Square to the Criminal Investigation Department office of the police in the state where they met with police chiefs and handed out their five-point demand.

Reading out their demands, Flavour said the youth want an end to police brutality in all forms.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the youths said disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was not enough.

The youth demanded an immediate release of all arrested protesters across the country.

According to Flavour, the youth also want justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

They also demanded the setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all police misconduct.

Other demands by the youth include a psychological evaluation, re-training, and re-orientation of all former SARS officers before re-integrating them into other units of the police force.

They demanded that such psychological evaluation of the SARS officers must be carried out by an independent body, even as they canvassed for increased pay for all police officers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Owerri protest march began from Orji flyover and went round major streets of the town.

Addressing the crowd, the Cubana Chief priest commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for disbanding SARS but pointed out that the action was not enough.

He said the people want to see genuine and concrete actions geared towards total reform of the police to make it more professional and people-oriented.

In Aba, the protesters marched around major streets of Aba from 9 a.m., starting from a popular junction, Brass Junction at Aba Owerri Road.

The protesters also had brief stops at Buzz radio station, Ogborhil, Azikwe Road, Eziama police station, and Aba south local government headquarters.

In Abakaliki, the protesters continued from where they stopped on Monday, with yet another walk from Presco junction to Old Government House.

At the government house, the special assistant to the governor on internal security, Stanley Okoro, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

He assured them that the government will take their demands to the appropriate quarters.

A mild drama, however, played out while Mr Okoro was addressing the protesters, as a police officer brought out his teargas canister and threatened to unleash it on the protesters.

Angered by the police officer’s action, the protesters refused to leave the government house gate even after the address by the governor’s aide.