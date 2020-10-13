ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onichie, as an electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing Delta State.

He also appointed Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) as electoral commissioners.

This was contained in a letter he sent to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointment.

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. Mr Buhari said the appointment is pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 1f of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution.

In a separate letter, the president sought the Senate’s confirmation of appointment of three nominees as Executive Directors of the Board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

They are Ifeanyi Christian – South East, Muhammad Gambo – North East and Abubakar Ismaeel – North West.