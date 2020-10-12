ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday arraigned three #EndSARS protesters before a magistrate court in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The protesters, Adeniji Sodiq, Mutairu Faruq and Olatoye Joseph, who were arrested at the Owu palace last Friday, were arraigned on a four-count charge, including ‘attempted murder”, according to a copy of the charge sheet seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone interview. He said the suspect have been remanded.

He accused the protesters of attacking two police officers with machete. He said the officers are in critical condition in a hospital.

According to the charge sheet, the protesters committed an offence contrary to section 324 of the criminal code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

They were also accused of damaging property worth millions of naira, including a Lexus Jeep 570 bulletproof 2019 model.

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic tech organisation, representing the protesters, said its lawyers “were unable to get them out on bail as the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction.”

The case was adjourned to October 28, 2020.

The police officer in charge of the matter, Adetoyese Akinremi, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages, seeking further details on the case.

Nigerians across the globe have taken to streets and online since last week to protest against the highhandedness of the rogue Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the police force.

The police unit was dissolved on Sunday but protesters have continued demanding reform of the Nigeria Police to end extrajudicial killings by police officers.