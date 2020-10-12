ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons were on Monday killed in an accident that occurred in the Sapade axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, with two others seriously injured.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, made this known in a statement, adding that the crash occurred at about 2.50 a.m., and involved two vehicles comprising a DAF truck with registration number AGL813XX and a Mazda bus with registration number FD265XA.

She said the suspected causes of the crash were route violation and dangerous driving, adding that the bodies have been deposited at the FOS Morgue Ipara, and the Nigeria Police MTD Ode were contacted, stressing that efforts were on-going to clear the crashed vehicles.

The sector commander of Ogun State FRSC, Ahmed Umar described the crash as avoidable, pointing out that the area the crash occurred is an accident-prone one and required utmost care while driving within the axis.

The commander commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and enjoined them to contact FRSC command, Ogere for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash.

He also advised the motoring public to drive cautiously, avoid route violation,s and obey traffic rules and regulations.