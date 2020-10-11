ADVERTISEMENT

The media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko, on Sunday, endorsed the ongoing protest against police brutality and condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of critical issues affecting the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Mr Tanko, in a tweet and subsequent interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said that the action of the president is betraying those that voted him and typical supporters at the grassroots including himself who has been supporting the president since he debuted in politics.

Mr Tanko tweeted “I’ve never seen a government with zero emphaty like that of president Buhari. So many times when his people are going through difficult time and expect some sort of tab on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so.

“The I don’t care attitude is on another level,” Mr Tanko wrote.

He added that “To speak to your people over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour you are doing to them.

“Over and over again, you cannot spare five minutes and address the nation to calm them down, the same people you went round to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking,” the official wrote.

I've never seen a govt with zero emphaty like that of @MBuhari. So many times when his people are going through a difficult time & expect some sort of tap on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The 'i don't care attitude ' is on another level — Peacock (@dawisu) October 11, 2020

Mr Tanko also told PREMIUM TIMES that the ongoing protest against police brutality has not been given an adequate response by the president, saying such issues affecting ordinary Nigerians need more attention.

“Before the protest on EndSARS, there are issues affecting the security of lives in the north and numbers of projects that need the president attention for completion, however, the president has chosen to remain adamant.

“As a concerned citizen and supporter of the president, we cannot continue to fold our arms and watch things going contrary and at the end we start regretting and trading blames,” Mr Tanko told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tanko’s principal, Mr Ganduje, is in the same party, APC, as President Buhari but that did not deter him from the public criticism.

Garba Shehu, spokesperson to the president, did not respond to phone calls and text message seeking his reaction to Mr Tanko’s claims.