Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, finally joined the ongoing #EndSARS on Saturday.

The singer also announced that he has established a relief fund, ProjectProtectng, for victims of police brutality across the country.

The singer added, “I have created a sub-fund under my charity – The Reach called (@ProjectProtectng) to help protesters that are wrongfully harmed/arrested by SARS during and after these protests. This is a fund for the people by the people.”

The singer also announced that American hip hop star, P Diddy, had made the first donation to the relief fund.

Additionally, Burna Boy also shared photos of #EndSARS billboards across Nigeria, which he financed.

The self-acclaimed African giant who has been quiet since the protests began also explained why he hasn’t lent his voice to the movement and nationwide protests.

He wrote, “I have taken the past week to gather my thoughts. I usually respond to these matters with my emotions and frustrations.

“This time I have chosen to ignore the attempts; well-meaning or derogatory to draw me out. This is not and should not be about me. It is about a fundamental problem that affects us all Nigerians, as Africans, and as human beings.

“The state of our country, Nigeria, is tricky; it has been from before I was born. My greatest concern in all of this is that SARS will end now as it allegedly has several times in the past (I recall giving calls to end SARS during my USA tour in April 2019 and morph into a different entity down the line with a different form or a different name. In my opinion, abolishing the unit is a definite first step but we cannot afford to stop there.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, led a peaceful #EndSars protest in Ibadan on Saturday. This comes barely 24 hours after she was called out on social media by Nigerians for promoting her new movie, ‘Fate Of Alakada’, amid the nationwide protest.

In other news, Naira Marley, has explained why he backed out of the ongoing protests.

According to the singer, he decided to jettison the idea of leading a protest because of his mum’s advice.

He said he was concerned that the protests might turn violent and his fans might be provoked if the police throw tear gas at them or open fire, and that he would be unable to control his fans, who are popularly known as Marlians.

In a related development, Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni, has denied plotting with government officials to scuttle the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country.

The comedian was earlier accused of persuading protesters to quit the protest and reconvene at another day after a meeting with government officials in Lagos State.

Mr Macaroni, and a handful of other protesters, passed the night outside the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday.

My #EndSARS billboards have gone up all over Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Fcw1sbZSTY — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

We’re Noisy…So they can cringe as they drive by. #endsarsnow pic.twitter.com/YaBkVCcPGd — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020