The senator representing Ondo South at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has accused security officials in his polling unit of working for the ruling APC.

Mr Tofowomo cast his vote on Saturday at 9:42 a.m. at polling unit 001, ward 03, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government area.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, the senator said “all is not well and good in my polling unit.”

“This election is supposed to be free and fair but this police officer (he pointed) has been aiding APC. Quote me anywhere, that is the police officer there,” Mr Tofowomo alleged, pointing at a female police officer standing close to the voting post.

When this reporter asked the senator to present evidence to back his allegation, he quoted his supporters who claimed to have seen the female police collecting money from a party agent.

PREMIUM TIMES approached the police officer for comments on the allegation. She said she had nothing to say.

Speaking on his expectation at the end of the exercise, Mr Tofowomo said “as a politician, I can’t predict what would be the outcome of the election but I would be happy if my party (PDP) wins.”

The Ondo South senator once served as the commissioner for transport during the administration of Olusegun Mimiko.

He defeated Yele Omogunwa, at the February 2019 supplementary election in the region and suffered a bone fracture from a car accident in early September 2019.