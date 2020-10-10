ADVERTISEMENT

Voters and polling officials scampered for safety at Ward 4, Unit 11, in Ijapo area of Akure South Local Government Area on Saturday as gunmen shot into the air as the governorship election opened there.

It was not immediately clear whose supporters the hoodlums were, but police confirmed that no one was injured.

The police’s position contradicted an earlier report that the shooting claimed onr life.

Police Public Relations Officer, Tee Lwo-Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES that “nobody died in the shooting.”

“Somebody shot into the air near unit 11, Ward 4, it was not within the unit,” he said.

ALSO READ:

“Once we got the information, we deployed more men to the scene to ensure nothing untoward happened.

“The report of shooting someone is not correct.”

Mr Ikoro noted that electoral materials and officials were safe and the process had continued.