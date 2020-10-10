ADVERTISEMENT

The electoral commission, INEC, has reacted to a video circulating across social media platforms showing a boat conveying INEC officials and materials capsizing in Ilaje LGA of Ondo State.

Responding to an inquiry by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, a spokesperson to the commission, Festus Okoye, said the there was no casualty, and no electoral material was damaged.

He also revealed that the incident happened on Friday at about 7 p.m.

“One of the boats carrying some of the ad-hoc staff took off from the jetty at Igbokada and capsized on their way to Ilaje.

“All the ad hoc staff were rescued by the escort naval officers and they proceeded and all of them are in good health and we did not lose any staff or material.

“This happened yesterday around 7 p.m. They arrived RAC and everything is under control.”

INEC has kicked off the governorship elections in the 18 LGAs of the state.

The commission said the names of 17 political parties will be on the ballot papers.

Only three are major contenders.

Asides the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the other two are Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).