Following protests that started in Lagos on Thursday, more Nigerian youth have taken to the streets of Lagos to continue protesting on Friday.

The protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos and proceeded to Allen roundabout and then back to the take-off point.

Led by popular comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, the protesters maintained that they are not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete scrap of that unit of the police.

On Thursday, Nigerian entertainers, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS and police brutality in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Mr Macaroni, and a handful of other protesters, would later pass the night in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, vowing to continue the protest Friday morning.

“This is a struggle for our lives ooo! Leaders like Falz, Runtown and other hardworking youths have set the ball rolling. Let us gather ourselves and keep the ball rolling. It could be me or you tomorrow!! #EndSars #AlutaContinua,” he tweeted.

Another entertainer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, also gathered another round of protesters from Pen Cinema, Agege to join the protest.

The singer led the protesters from Agege to join the ongoing protest in Ikeja, further increasing the crowd.

Speaking to reporters at the protest, Small Doctor said he was attending the protest because it was important for him to be there with his people.

“This has gone on for so long. This oppression has been on for long and we cannot continue like that. So I am here, all of us are here because we at tired of just watching. We must see an end to SARS,” he said.

Offiong Nkanor, one of the protesters who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, said he is at the protest because he has witnessed the savagery of SARS officials and is hopeful that the protest will lead to their eradication.

“I started a phone business with my house rent that I got from my dad. I started selling phones in the beginning of this year and I have made transactions of about N10 million. Out of my gains in the business, SARS have collected over N500,000 from me.

“I even recognise some of them that are always accosting me and forcing me to withdraw money for them. The first time they stopped me, I told them I am a student of UNILAG and showed my ID card. They collected my ID card and broke it into two, right in the middle.

“They took me to a POS point and collected all the N65,000 in my account that day. We are not interested in the reform of SARS, we don’t want them anymore. They are armed robbers looking out for armed robbers,” he said.

Another protester, Segun Adetola, said SARS operatives have extorted him for wearing perfume.

He said, “They asked me why I was smelling nice. They said I had money to buy expensive perfume. They took my phone, checked my WhatsApp and then proceeded to check my bank balance. They took all the money in my account before they let me go,” he said.