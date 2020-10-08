Adebayo Onifade, the lawyer of the embattled Yoruba filmmaker, Olajide Kazeem, also known as Seun Egbegbe, said his client has been abandoned by his friends and family for almost four years.

Mr Onifade said this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Egbegbe has spent 43 months in prison custody due to his failure to perfect his bail conditions.

The Lagos socialite, known for his lavish lifestyle, has been incarcerated since February 10, 2017.

Mr Onifade disclosed this on the sidelines of the no-case submission arguments in the fraud case involving Mr Egbegbe. The trial was held at the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday.

The no-case submission was opposed by the police when the matter arose.

They are praying for the court to dismiss the charges and set him free. The case has now been adjourned till November 10, 2020.

Mr Onifade said,‘‘We believe we have a very good defence. The only snag like I said yesterday in an interview, is that his friends and family appear to have abandoned him, else why will he be in custody when he has been granted bail over three years ago?’’

Commenting on the outcome of the court proceedings on Wednesday, Mr Onifade said, ‘‘when The case came up yesterday for no case submission made by the second to the fifth defendants. We chose to go to defence’’.

Predicament

In a video captured by Goldmyne TV at the court premises on Wednesday, Mr Egbegbe was filmed lamenting.

‘‘I have the belief that God will set me free very soon, no matter what the devil does in my case, very soon, I will be out,’’ he said just as he was being whisked into a waiting vehicle by the prison officials.

Mr Onifade was also interviewed in front of the courtroom by Goldmyne TV.

“In view of the weighty allegations, we need to defend verbally, that is just all. Otherwise, we too would have moved a case of no submission today. If the court says they have a case, we’ll all go for defence, if they don’t have a case, they will be discharged,” he said.

He also said his client was granted bail in the sum of N5 million and two sureties, “each of them must prove that they are worth up to N2.5 million”.

‘‘One must be a civil servant, level 15 and another ordinary businessman with a C of O with a landed property. That is available everywhere but none of his friends has shown up.

“He is one being detained, he is there because of himself, he’s been detained for over three years, almost four years now. Yes, since 2017, almost four years.”

Background

Egbegbe, who once managed Fuji artistes, Wale Ayinde Tekoma and Pasuma, was accused of swindling BDC operators.

The 43-year-old controversial figure in the Yoruba movie industry, was arraigned by the police for alleged fraud involving N39 million; $90,000 and £12,550.

The police alleged that he fraudulently obtained the money from no fewer than 40 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos over a period of two years – 2015 to 2017.

Unfortunately, the film-maker who financed the production of several Yoruba films under his Ebony Films Productions imprint, has been unable to fulfill the bail conditions more than three years after.

Egbegbe, whose publicised affair with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, a few years ago shot him into the limelight, has been abandoned by his colleagues & protégés alike.

Check out a flashback video of Egbegbe’s lavish 40th birthday which was graced by many celebrities. Musician Pasuma was the headliner at the event.

Seun Egbegbe threw a lavish birthday party in Lagos it was graced by top personalities. Pasuma was the headliner at the event. #okikiap pic.twitter.com/5V6aXrIAxo — Okiki App (@okiki_app) December 7, 2016

