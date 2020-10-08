The EFCC on Thursday interrogated the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegations of fraud and financial misappropriation.

The spokesperson to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, “All I can confirm for now is that he was invited and responded to the invitation today.”

Reports from other media platforms said Mr Obasa, a two-time speaker of the State House Assembly, arrived at the EFCC’s Lagos zonal office at about 10.a.m on Thursday.

Sahara Reporters had months ago reported that Mr Obasa owned more than 60 bank accounts, through which he misused public funds.

The paper also accused him of awarding contracts to himself using different companies as fronts.

In June, a nine-member House panel claimed the speaker did no wrong and cleared him. The committee was headed by Victor Akande, the representative of Ojo Constituency.

Speaking before the panel, Mr Obasa described the allegations against him as “unfounded.”

Mr Obasa said his approval limit as the speaker of the House was N100 million.

He said another N80 million he was accused of misspending was paid as allowance during the training of wives of 20 lawmakers in Dubai.

“We gave N4 million to each of the participants for air ticket, hotels, feeding and local travel,” he said.

“Air ticket to Dubai alone is about N2 million. Some of these allegations were raised for a crusade to get the speaker out of office.

“The House of Assembly is above common standard of excellence and we have to train people, and this comes with a cost. Learning is not cheap and I have never collected N80 million for estacode at a go before,” he said.

Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, an anti-corruption advocacy group, had said the composition of an ad hoc committee set up by Lagos State House of Assembly lacked the moral standard to probe the speaker.

“The panel set up by Lagos State House of Assembly is made up cronies of the speaker. There is no way justice will be delivered to the people of Lagos, whose resources Obasa was accused of pillaging,” he said.

“Under the principle of fair process, the House is unfit to be a judge in its own case by constituting a committee to investigate allegations of crime against it.”

